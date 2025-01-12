Menu Explore
'3.6 LPA is not bad, don't expect too much': Techie's blunt message for engineers divides internet

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 12, 2025 07:26 PM IST

A techie's controversial claim that a 3.6 LPA salary is acceptable for tier 500 graduates has fueled online debate.

Low salaries for freshers are often a topic of debate on social media with many agreeing that the salary most young adults earn at the beginning of their professional careers are so low that it's hard to survive on their own, let alone save up for the future.

A techie recently sparked a debate online, opining that a starter salary of 3.6 lakhs per year is not "bad"(Representational)
A techie recently sparked a debate online, opining that a starter salary of 3.6 lakhs per year is not "bad"(Representational)

A techie recently sparked a debate on the issue, opining that a starter salary of 3.6 lakhs per year is not a "bad" figure to begin at, especially if one belong to a "tier 500 college".

"I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills," he wrote.

The techie said that graduates from such colleges should not expect to be paid 1 crore. "Don't expect a 1 CR package without a solid project portfolio. Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's," he added.

Internet reacts to post

The post quickly gained attention with close to a million views and users shared their opinions on his "controversial" take. "What I disagree with is the insinuation that a Tier 1 college student deserves 1 crore and is always a genius," said one user, highlighting that the success or skills of a graduate should be judged by the ranking of their institute.

The techie responded by saying that his message was only for those who "lack programming skills" and think the "biggest highlight of the resume is their bachelors degree".

One user agreed with the techie's opinion and said, "It's true, gotta be grateful but it really hurts with a resume and profile that's decent in theory, with the communication skills. But again, I told myself that being satisfied is the worst thing I can do to myself here."

The techie then clarified that he was "not·asking anyone to settle for less" but just that if one thinks that they are not being paid up to their skills, that job might not be for you.

(Also read: Pune techie quits job without backup: 'Couldn’t compromise my self-respect')

