Pune techie quits job without backup offer: 'Couldn’t compromise my self-respect'

A Pune-based engineer has caused ripples on LinkedIn by sharing his decision to resign from a reputed tech company without securing another job. The techie, the sole breadwinner of his family, cited six systemic issues that compelled him to take this bold step. His candid post has sparked widespread discussions about corporate work culture. Pune engineer resigned from a reputed tech firm, citing systemic issues like no growth, bias, and toxic culture. (Pixabay)

(Also read: Entrepreneur’s note on leaving Bengaluru after 14 years: ‘I am not a local, but…’)

“During my time at the company, I faced several systemic issues that forced me to leave without another offer in hand. These challenges reflect larger problems in corporate workplaces, and it’s time they are addressed,” the engineer wrote.

No financial growth despite promotion

The engineer detailed his frustration at being promoted from System Engineer to Senior System Engineer without any salary increment, even after three years of hard work. “For three years, I worked hard, met expectations, and contributed to the team, yet saw no financial acknowledgment of my efforts,” he wrote.

Overburdened with unfair workload

When his team size was reduced from 50 to 30 members, the remaining employees were expected to shoulder the additional workload without any support. “Instead of hiring replacements, management dumped the extra pressure on us without compensation or recognition,” he said.

Assigned to a loss-making account, the engineer described how limited salary hikes and lack of career progression left him feeling stuck. On top of that, a toxic client environment, characterised by unrealistic demands and constant escalations, took a toll on employee well-being.

“This pressure trickled down, creating stress at every level. It felt like a constant state of firefighting,” he added.

Bias in onsite opportunities

The engineer also called out regional bias in onsite assignments, alleging favouritism towards employees who spoke South Indian languages, sidelining Hindi speakers like him. “This blatant bias was both unfair and demoralising,” he remarked.

HT.com cannot independently verify the claim. We have reached out to the company and will update this report once they respond.

Viral post sparks debate

The engineer’s heartfelt post struck a chord online, with several LinkedIn users sharing their experiences.

(Also read: 'No flirting with cashier, no digging nose': Pune cafe's no-nonsense rules will leave you in splits)

One user commented, “This is so relatable! Corporate exploitation needs to end.” Another wrote, “I left for the same reasons. The system needs reform.” A third noted, “So brave of you to speak out. More employees should do this.” Meanwhile, one user remarked, “This post exposes the bitter reality of corporate life.”