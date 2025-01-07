'No flirting with cashier, no digging nose': Pune cafe's no-nonsense rules will leave you in splits

Irani cafés have been an iconic part of the India's culinary and cultural heritage. Started by Persian immigrants in the colonial era, they soon became a staple in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Their old-world charm, simple yet delicious food, and relaxed ambiance are sure to transport anyone to a simpler time. The menu of the Irani cafe not only listed the food items they serve but also a long list of rules to follow.(X/saysomethingsus)

Apart from their simple menu of chai and bun maska, the cafes are also popular for their no-nonsense theme. The Irani Cafe in Pune is no different. A customer recently took to social media to share the menu of the cafe which not only listed the myriad of food items but also a long list of rules to follow.

"No is a complete sentence. It does not require justification," read the menu, followed by a list of things one is not allowed to do in the eatery.

While some of them are usual requests like no smoking, no credit and no bargaining, others are more amusing. "No discussing gambling, no sleeping, no flirting with cashier, no free advice," warns the menu.

Some of the advice also delves into the bizarre. "No digging nose, no brushing teeth, no running away, no mobile games," they read.

Take a look at the full list here:

Internet amused by menu

The menu has left many on the internet laughing who were shocked and amused by the cafe owner's sense of humour. “No flirting with cashier” still intrigues me what must’ve happened to put that up. Their cashier is an uncle," joked one user.

"What are they gonna do if I play mobile games while eating?" said a daring user.

"Soo many 'nos' imply that each of those things have happened at least once for them to make it to the list. No brushing teeth is my favorite," said a third user.