Indian Nvidia employee gives proud parents a tour of his US office, internet emotional

For some people, a yardstick for measuring success is wealth, or fame. For others, it is making their parents proud. One person – who seems to fall firmly in the latter category – shared a photograph of her parents touring the Nvidia office in California with their elder son. The photograph has made many emotional, with dozens of people acknowledging that their parents’ happiness and pride are the reasons they work hard to succeed professionally. Indian parents visit their son's Nvidia office in California, US.(X/@BhosalePratim)

X user Pratim Bhosale shared a photograph of her parents at the Nvidia office in California. She revealed that they got the opportunity to visit the office thanks to their son and her elder brother, who is an Nvidia employee.

Indian parents at Nvidia, California

“Parents are in the US for the past few weeks. This is their first trip to the US,” Bhosale said in her X post.

She said that for the last few weeks, her elder brother has been taking their parents on short trips across the country. On Wednesday, they visited the Nvidia office in California.

Her photograph shows her parents posing in the office lobby, their faces obscured with emojis to protect privacy.

“Today they are in his California office. Big smiles on their faces.

“I'm walking towards my office here in Amsterdam and these photos have made me teary-eyed. Almost forgot this is the whole point,” wrote Bhosale.

Post strikes a chord

The post seems to have struck a chord with many young professionals who were touched by the sight of proud parents.

“Did the same 2 years ago with mine in London. Great refresher this is why we do this,” wrote X user Ash Arora.

“Oh wow that's awesome! My parents are visiting me in the US next week and now I'll definitely bring them into the office,” another person said in the comments section.

“Well done! They must be so elated and proud of you both,” a third X user added.

“This is beautiful. Moments like these remind us why we’re building—family, memories, and smiles that make it all worth it,” wrote Sumit Singh.