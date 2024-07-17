'Indian people are the toughest': Australian woman on Uber driver navigating flooded Mumbai street

A woman who was travelling in Mumbai during the monsoon season was stunned after seeing the roads filled with water. She took to Instagram to share about her experience and what happened when she was on her way to the airport. The video, since being posted, has gone viral on social media. The woman explained about her experience in Mumbai on Instagram.

The clip shows the tourist- Bree Steele, talking about her experience. She begins to say that Indians are the toughest and the chillest people in the world. She further says that she had to leave for the airport at 3 am, so when her Uber driver saw the roads filled with water, he just drove through it. This entire experience seemed shocking and surprising for Steele. (Also Read: Japanese tourist reflects on transformative journey she had in India, shares her wholesome experience)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "If you are in Mumbai in July month, you better plan everything at least 3-4 hrs prior. When it pours in Mumbai, it pours cats & dogs. Mumbai in July is not for beginners."

Another Instagram user commented, "That is like 5 inches of water. Torrential rains and monsoons in India wreak havoc and cause lots of waterlogging and flooding; though not common, it does happen infrequently, but it is not dangerous by any means."

"The only thing we Indians are afraid of is our angry mama; everything else can be dealt with," posted Instagram user Abhishek.

A fourth shared, "Loved that you made it only soaking wet. And didn't have to walk through the waters!! Come back on a sunnier day!"

Someone else added, "Toughest and chillest! You worded us right! Our endurance to anything is our strength and weakness."