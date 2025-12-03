Indian rescuer gently cradles infant rescued in flood-hit Sri Lanka in viral video

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with one of the worst disasters in recent years, leading to widespread chaos and destruction. Yet, amidst this profound calamity, a video has cut through the grim news cycle and gone viral. It shows a member of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cradling an infant. A rescuer holding an infant in Sri Lanka. (Instagram/@mygovindia)

“Hope Held In Brave Hands! An NDRF personnel gently cradles a rescued infant during India’s flood relief operations in Sri Lanka a moment that captures pure humanity, courage, and compassion amid crisis,” MyGovIndia posted on its official Instagram profile.

The video shows NDRF members, military personnel, and civilians standing in knee-deep water. Among them is a rescue team member who is holding a baby and gently cradling the infant.

The video has resonated with social media users, who celebrated this poignant reminder of the human spirit and hope amid the national trauma.

An individual wrote, “Child in the safest hands.” Another added, “This is what makes us INDIA.” A third posted, “Kindness has no borders.” A fourth simply praised, “Well done.” Many reacted to the video with heartwarming emotions.

Situation in Sri Lanka:

Cyclone Ditwah caused catastrophic floods and landslides in Sri Lanka after it lashed the country last week. More than 450 people have lost their lives, reported the BBC. Hundreds are missing, and nearly 30,000 homes have been damaged.

India sends relief, rescue team:

Reportedly, more than 27 tonnes of relief materials have been delivered to the flood-hit country by both air and sea. The relief items include food, blankets, hygiene kits, tents, tarpaulins, and ready-to-eat meals.

“The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication gear, medical first-aid kits and other specialised humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) equipment,” said NDRF’s DIG(Operations) Mohsen Shahedi.