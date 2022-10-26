Indian soldiers singing Surangani, Maa Tujhe Salaam in Kargil enthrals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers since 2014, and this year was no different. He celebrated the festival of lights in Kargil this year. Amid various photos and videos that PM Modi shared from Diwali celebrations in Kargil, videos of Indian soldiers singing Surangani and Maa Tujhe Salaam have grabbed eyeballs and are sure to lift your spirits.

"A group of soldiers from Tamil Nadu enthralled us with this amazing performance…," wrote Narendra Modi while sharing the video. The video shows PM Modi offering sweets to Indian soldiers from Tamil Nadu as they sing Surangani in unison. Surangani is a Sinhalese Baila song and has been dubbed in many languages. The song was featured in the film Panthayam and was sung by M.K. Balaji, Megha and Maya. Ceylon Manohar penned the lyrics.

Watch the viral video below:

In another tweet, PM Modi could be seen singing and clapping along with the Indian soldiers as they sang Maa Tujhe Salam from the album Vande Mataram. The album was released on the Golden Jubilee of India's Independence in 1997, and the very talented A.R. Rahman sang the song from the album. "A spirited Diwali in Kargil!" wrote PM Modi while sharing the video.

Watch the viral video here:

Both the videos shared by PM Modi have raked up millions of eyeballs and several comments.

"Strength, honour, respect, unity unparalleled!! Salutation, sir. God bless India," posted an individual. "So lovely to see this, sir! Salute," wrote another. "What great PM. Yesterday he was in Ayodhya wearing our traditional dress & performing Poja for our God Rama. Today our PM is with Soldiers celebrating Deepavali. Three days back, our PM was in Kedarnath celebrating pooja. What great commitment & dedication," commented a third. "It's good the PM is visiting borders. Gives encouragement to soldiers," shared a fourth. "Its a great thing that for the past 8 years since you came to power, you have been celebrating Diwali with our jawans, who are away from their homes protecting our motherland. That's the sign of a true leader who cares for the nation," remarked a fifth.

