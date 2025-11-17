Indian techie’s 2 am productivity post draws both praise and criticism

An Indian techie has divided the internet after advocating for workdays that begin early in the morning — as early as 2 am, in fact. Kartikey Verma shared a photograph on X that shows him busy at work at what appears to be the dead of the night. A techie's post about being productive between 2 to 6 am has divided the internet.(X/@KartikeyStack)

The caption seemed to suggest that Verma was working during the pre-dawn time. He wrote about the benefits of working between 2 to 6 am, saying that particular window of time allowed him to focus without distractions as everyone else slept.

“There's something about 2-6am. The world sleeps, distractions die, and the work finally breathes,” he wrote.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kartikey Verma is the founding engineer of Sendit Zone. He has previously worked with Warmwind OS.

Internet divided

The post left the internet divided about the benefits of working early morning — or what could potentially be classified as late night. (Also read: Amazon employee broke down crying after being laid off, says company did a ‘poor job’ communicating benefits)

Some people criticised the post, saying that it advocated an unhealthy lifestyle and encouraged people to work at the cost of sleep.

“This is giving main character syndrome but also lowkey relatable ngl, late night productivity hits different but don't romanticize sleep deprivation,” wrote one X user, to which Verma replied: “I agree, sleep is very important and I always try to get ample amount of sleep.”

“Trust me, I tried this for one week. I completely ruined my mental and physical health. Sleep at night and work in the morning and evening. That's what have worked for me,” another X user commented.

“I also excel in the late nights, total silence and real clear thinking,” X user Frank said in support of Verma.

The founder of Peerlist provided a counter argument, saying that waking up at 4 am is better for one’s health. “Avoid it. Wake up at 4 instead. Your 30s will thank you,” wrote Akash Bhadange.

“Yeah bro. This schedule will catch up to you one day… and not in a good way,” X user Arthur agreed.