Indian woman shares heartwarming glimpse of viral baby monkey Punch at Japan zoo: 'Finally met the tiniest fighter'

Urvashi, who is based in Japan, visited the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens to see Punch in person. “Finally met the tiniest fighter in Japan… Punch kun,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a video of the young macaque playing inside his enclosure.

Viral baby monkey Punch Punch, a Japanese macaque born in July 2025, was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Zoo staff stepped in to hand-raise him, providing round-the-clock care. To comfort him, caretakers introduced soft toys. Punch soon developed a strong attachment to a stuffed orangutan plush, which many online have fondly dubbed “Ora-mama”.

Over the past few weeks, videos and photos of Punch clutching the plushie have gone viral across social media. Clips showing older monkeys slapping and intimidating the baby inside his enclosure also sparked widespread concern. Even in those tense moments, Punch was seen tightly guarding his cherished toy.

Urvashi’s video, however, captures lighter moments. In the clip, Punch is seen hanging upside down from a tree bark and playing with his beloved toy, seemingly unfazed by the crowd gathered around his enclosure. The video also shows long queues of visitors waiting patiently for a glimpse of the internet-famous macaque.