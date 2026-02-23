Indian woman shares heartwarming glimpse of viral baby monkey Punch at Japan zoo: 'Finally met the tiniest fighter'
An Indian woman has shared glimpses of Punch, the baby monkey whose story has moved millions.
An Indian woman living in Japan recently met the internet’s favourite baby monkey, Punch, and shared glimpses of the tiny Japanese macaque whose story has moved millions.
Urvashi, who is based in Japan, visited the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens to see Punch in person. “Finally met the tiniest fighter in Japan… Punch kun,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a video of the young macaque playing inside his enclosure.
Viral baby monkey Punch
Punch, a Japanese macaque born in July 2025, was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Zoo staff stepped in to hand-raise him, providing round-the-clock care. To comfort him, caretakers introduced soft toys. Punch soon developed a strong attachment to a stuffed orangutan plush, which many online have fondly dubbed “Ora-mama”.
Over the past few weeks, videos and photos of Punch clutching the plushie have gone viral across social media. Clips showing older monkeys slapping and intimidating the baby inside his enclosure also sparked widespread concern. Even in those tense moments, Punch was seen tightly guarding his cherished toy.
Urvashi’s video, however, captures lighter moments. In the clip, Punch is seen hanging upside down from a tree bark and playing with his beloved toy, seemingly unfazed by the crowd gathered around his enclosure. The video also shows long queues of visitors waiting patiently for a glimpse of the internet-famous macaque.
Watch the video below:
Punch makes new friends
The zoo has reportedly witnessed a spike in footfall since Punch’s story gained traction online, with visitors eager to see the baby monkey who has become a symbol of resilience for many.
While Punch is still gradually being introduced to other monkeys and learning to socialise, he continues to hold on to his plush “Ora-mama” for comfort.
Recently, an Instagram user who visited the zoo also gave an update on Punch, confirming that the tiny monkey has made some new friends. “Some monkeys are still tough on him, but Punch doesn’t give up and has made some friends!” Annie said in her Instagram video, which was filmed on February 22.
Separately, the Ichikawa Zoo confirmed in an X post that Punch was groomed by two monkeys and is steadily fitting into the group.
