Indian woman uses ChatGPT for stylish room makeover, jaw-dropping results stun internet

An Indian woman decided to use artificial intelligence tools to take her room transformation project to a new level. Kamya Gupta, a businessowner and self-described AI enthusiast, used ChatGPT as her interior designer. The woman sought ChatGPT's help to decorate her room.(Instagram/@kamyaguptaa)

Gupta filmed her room's transformation and shared the video of the whole process on social media showing how the OpenAI chatbot to completely redecorated her room. The result? A warm and minimalistic space that’s both aesthetically stunning and deeply personal.

“Honestly, this is insane. A thought that I had in my mind for years came to life just through a conversation,” Gupta wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, sharing photos of her newly renovated space. “As an AI enthusiast, I got to explore and learn so many new features just by being curious. Doing this for my parents, getting the best reaction, having all my core memories up, and finally having my chill spot—I’m thankful and scared of AI at the same time," she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

A DIY- makeover from AI

The transformation started with a simple prompt to ChatGPT: "I need to repaint this wall in a colour that goes with the wooden flooring but I want to make the room eclectic and I need to fill it with frames. So what would you suggest?"

ChatGPT replied with detailed suggestions, recommending earthy tones that would complement the wooden flooring. After that suggestion, Kamya claimed she was hooked.

The AI assistant offered more advice on layout, art arrangement, and even personal touches like neon signs. She was able to use screenshots of her desired furniture and light fixtures to be included into a mockup made by AI.

Transformation earns praise

The video ended with Kamya revealing the newly-decorated room to her parents who were astonished by the transformation. "Honestly, AI can be dangerous but it is brilliant too," she said.

Social media users were wowed by the makeover and post quickly gaining traction. "Kudos to you for your patience and it’s good to watch people use AI smartly instead of jumping on to ChatGPT for ghibli," said one user.

Another wrote, "You used ChatGPT the right way..and might I say it became your personal interior designer, credit goes to you for such good execution."