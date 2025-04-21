Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian woman uses ChatGPT for stylish room makeover, jaw-dropping results stun internet

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 21, 2025 06:10 PM IST

An AI-enthusiast transformed her room using ChatGPT, receiving design suggestions that led to a stunning makeover.

An Indian woman decided to use artificial intelligence tools to take her room transformation project to a new level. Kamya Gupta, a businessowner and self-described AI enthusiast, used ChatGPT as her interior designer.

The woman sought ChatGPT's help to decorate her room.(Instagram/@kamyaguptaa)
The woman sought ChatGPT's help to decorate her room.(Instagram/@kamyaguptaa)

Gupta filmed her room's transformation and shared the video of the whole process on social media showing how the OpenAI chatbot to completely redecorated her room. The result? A warm and minimalistic space that’s both aesthetically stunning and deeply personal.

“Honestly, this is insane. A thought that I had in my mind for years came to life just through a conversation,” Gupta wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, sharing photos of her newly renovated space. “As an AI enthusiast, I got to explore and learn so many new features just by being curious. Doing this for my parents, getting the best reaction, having all my core memories up, and finally having my chill spot—I’m thankful and scared of AI at the same time," she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

A DIY- makeover from AI

The transformation started with a simple prompt to ChatGPT: "I need to repaint this wall in a colour that goes with the wooden flooring but I want to make the room eclectic and I need to fill it with frames. So what would you suggest?"

ChatGPT replied with detailed suggestions, recommending earthy tones that would complement the wooden flooring. After that suggestion, Kamya claimed she was hooked.

The AI assistant offered more advice on layout, art arrangement, and even personal touches like neon signs. She was able to use screenshots of her desired furniture and light fixtures to be included into a mockup made by AI.

Transformation earns praise

The video ended with Kamya revealing the newly-decorated room to her parents who were astonished by the transformation. "Honestly, AI can be dangerous but it is brilliant too," she said.

Social media users were wowed by the makeover and post quickly gaining traction. "Kudos to you for your patience and it’s good to watch people use AI smartly instead of jumping on to ChatGPT for ghibli," said one user.

Another wrote, "You used ChatGPT the right way..and might I say it became your personal interior designer, credit goes to you for such good execution."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian woman uses ChatGPT for stylish room makeover, jaw-dropping results stun internet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On