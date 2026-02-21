Indian YouTuber who met Mukesh Ambani for the second time says ‘he remembered our first encounter’

After previously stunning the internet with his viral and witty interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTuber Anant Ladha is back in the spotlight with another high-profile encounter. This time, the creator met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani for the second time at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Ladha shared his surprise that Ambani not only took a selfie but actually remembered their very first meeting from a year ago. Indian YouTuber Anant Ladha with Mukesh Ambani. (Instagram/@anantladha1234)

“Met Mukesh Ambani sir for the 2nd time. Fun fact he remembered our first encounter,” Anant Ladha wrote.

He added, “This time I asked sir any advice for us and answer was simple ‘Future is yours’.” He met Ambani at the AI IMPACT SUMMIT in Delhi. He shared a selfie with Mukesh Ambani and also shared other pictures of the leader from the AI event.

