Indian YouTuber who met Mukesh Ambani for the second time says ‘he remembered our first encounter’
The Indian YouTuber met Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at an event last year.
After previously stunning the internet with his viral and witty interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTuber Anant Ladha is back in the spotlight with another high-profile encounter. This time, the creator met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani for the second time at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Ladha shared his surprise that Ambani not only took a selfie but actually remembered their very first meeting from a year ago.
“Met Mukesh Ambani sir for the 2nd time. Fun fact he remembered our first encounter,” Anant Ladha wrote.
He added, “This time I asked sir any advice for us and answer was simple ‘Future is yours’.” He met Ambani at the AI IMPACT SUMMIT in Delhi. He shared a selfie with Mukesh Ambani and also shared other pictures of the leader from the AI event.
The post prompted a series of reactions on social media. While some were happy for the YouTuber, a few expressed their love for his content. Some also reacted with fire or heart emoticons.
When did Anant Ladha first meet Mukesh Ambani?
According to an Instagram post on Ladha’s profile, dated May 1, 2025, he met Ambani during the WAVES India Summit last year.
“Met Mukesh Ambani ji and Anant Ambani. Got VIP creator invite to Waves Summit and got seated 2 seats next to Mota bhai - Dream come true. Thanks to @wavesummitindia and team - Amazing event. Learnt alot in this event.”
He completed his post with two pictures, one with Mukesh Ambani and another with Anant Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani at AI Summit:
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi that his retail-to-telecom conglomerate will invest up to 10 trillion rupees ($110 billion) in building artificial intelligence infrastructure in India. The tycoon added that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will invest this sum over seven years.
“India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” Ambani said at the event.
“We will prove that AI doesn’t take away jobs. Rather it will create new high-skill opportunities,” Ambani added.
“This is not a speculative investment for chasing valuation,” he said on Thursday about the latest announcement. “This is patient, disciplined, nation building capital.”
With this announcement, Asia’s richest person joined business mogul Gautam Adani in plans to invest in AI.
