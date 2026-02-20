YouTuber recalls ‘fun chat’ with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at AI Summit: ‘Sir, you give me money every month’

A selfie and a candid anecdote from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 have caught the internet’s attention after a YouTuber and entrepreneur shared his brief interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Ladha described the encounter as a “fan boy moment”. (X/@anantladha25)

Taking to X, Anant Ladha, founder of investment-focused platform ‘Invest Aaj for Kal’, shared about what he described as a “fan boy moment” at the summit. According to his post, he happened to be seated just two seats away from Pichai during the event.

“Sundar Pichai sir CEO Google. I got lucky and my seat was just 2 seats right to Sundar sir,” Ladha wrote. He went on to recount how he initiated the conversation. “Went to him and said – ‘Sir you give me money every month. Thank you.’ He was like as in?” Ladha wrote.

Explaining himself, he added, “I said – ‘I am a YouTuber.’ He laughed and that’s how our conversation started. Had a good fun chat around Future growth mindset.” Ladha further described the encounter as a memorable moment, saying, “It was such a fan boy moment for me.”

The entrepreneur also shared a selfie from the packed auditorium, in which Sundar Pichai can be seen seated behind him.