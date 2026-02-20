YouTuber recalls ‘fun chat’ with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at AI Summit: ‘Sir, you give me money every month’
The YouTuber described the encounter as a memorable moment, saying, “It was such a fan boy moment for me.”
A selfie and a candid anecdote from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 have caught the internet’s attention after a YouTuber and entrepreneur shared his brief interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Taking to X, Anant Ladha, founder of investment-focused platform ‘Invest Aaj for Kal’, shared about what he described as a “fan boy moment” at the summit. According to his post, he happened to be seated just two seats away from Pichai during the event.
“Sundar Pichai sir CEO Google. I got lucky and my seat was just 2 seats right to Sundar sir,” Ladha wrote. He went on to recount how he initiated the conversation. “Went to him and said – ‘Sir you give me money every month. Thank you.’ He was like as in?” Ladha wrote.
Explaining himself, he added, “I said – ‘I am a YouTuber.’ He laughed and that’s how our conversation started. Had a good fun chat around Future growth mindset.” Ladha further described the encounter as a memorable moment, saying, “It was such a fan boy moment for me.”
The entrepreneur also shared a selfie from the packed auditorium, in which Sundar Pichai can be seen seated behind him.
The post quickly drew reactions from social media users. “Nice way to start a conversation,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “This is just Awesome and wholesome!” while a third simply wrote, “very lucky sir.”
AI Impact Summit 2026
The light-hearted exchange stood out amid broader discussions at the summit, which focused on artificial intelligence, innovation and future technologies. Today marks the fifth and the conclusive day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The day will be marked by several key discussions, including on reimagining India's education system, the US-India partnership powering the AI era, AI in negotiations and diplomacy, data sovereignty, collective AI for Indian society, among many others.
The fifth day of the summit may also witness the adoption of the Leaders’ Declaration, which would affirm collective commitments and outline a shared road map for global AI governance and collaboration. High-level Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) council meetings will also take place.
