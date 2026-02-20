Woman recalls hallway conversation with Mukesh Ambani at AI summit: ‘Deeply resonated with his ambition’

Take a look here at the post:

Former Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh took to X to share a glimpse of her interaction with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the event. Reflecting on their meeting, she wrote, "Even the hallway conversations at India AI Impact Summit 2026 are best. Always a pleasure to meet Mr. Ambani. Told him how deeply I resonate with his ambition to democratize access to intelligence for every Indian — because if we get that right, that is the ultimate end goal of AI...moving from privilege to a basic right for every citizen."

The corridors of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi turned into a space for powerful conversations as industry leaders exchanged views on the future of artificial intelligence in the country.

Ambani outlines massive AI investment vision Speaking at the summit, Mukesh Ambani announced an ambitious investment roadmap aimed at building India’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. The Reliance Industries chairman said Jio Platforms, along with Reliance Industries, plans to invest up to ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year.

Addressing the gathering, Ambani emphasised that the initiative is rooted in long term national development rather than short term gains. He said, “This isn't speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital.”

According to Ambani, India’s primary challenge in scaling artificial intelligence is not a shortage of talent but the high cost of computing infrastructure. He stated, “Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure,” adding that the plan includes developing gigawatt scale data centres to support future AI needs.

From connectivity revolution to AI era Ambani drew parallels between Reliance Jio’s role in expanding internet access across India and its upcoming ambitions in artificial intelligence. He said the company aims to replicate the affordability and scale that transformed digital connectivity in the country.

“Reliance Jio connected India to the internet era, and it will now connect it with the AI era,” Ambani said during his address.

He further added, “We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of the social development. Jio will do so with the same reliability, scale and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity.”