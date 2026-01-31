Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India?: Indian-American woman shares photos of spotless Indore

    An Indian-American woman shared photos of Indore highlighting its cleanliness.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:03 PM IST
    By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An Indian-American woman has shared pictures from Indore that have once again brought the city’s cleanliness into national focus.

    An Indian-American woman expressed admiration after visiting Indore. (X/@SuhagAShukla)
    An Indian-American woman expressed admiration after visiting Indore. (X/@SuhagAShukla)

    Taking to X, the woman named Suhag A. Shukla posted four photographs showcasing everyday scenes from Indore. In her caption, Shukla wrote, “What do you not see in these pics? Trash. If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India? Ask any Indorean why their city of 3.5 million is so clean & they beam with pride.”

    Citizen participation at the core

    In her detailed note, Shukla described a complete “parivartan” in how residents think about waste. From separating garbage at home to daily door to door collection, she highlighted systems that support recycling and even power city buses. She also pointed to roving monitors checking cleanliness and peer pressure at the neighbourhood level, where residents ensure their own areas remain clean. Calling it “citizen participation at its finest”, she added, “Wow Indore… leaving today, deeply impressed. Come on India… this is possible!”

    Take a look here at the post:

    Social media reactions pour in

    The post on X attracted several reactions from users, many of whom echoed her sentiments. One user commented, “A lot of this success has to be credited to the people of Indore.” Another shared a personal experience, saying, “Living in Indore since last 5 years even the remotest place in our city is way better and cleaner than most of posh areas of other city.

    Others stressed that cleanliness does not require grand gestures. A user wrote, “This is all we need. Pls dont litter. Thats all. Nothing else needed. We dont need hyper clean roads and shiny painted houses. No. Litter thats all!” Another simply reacted with admiration, saying, “This is so cool.” Several more users praised the collective discipline and pride that residents take in keeping their city clean.

    • Mahipal Singh Chouhan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mahipal Singh Chouhan

      Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/‘If Indore Can Do It, Why Can’t The Rest Of India?: Indian-American Woman Shares Photos Of Spotless Indore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes