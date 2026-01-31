‘If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India?: Indian-American woman shares photos of spotless Indore
An Indian-American woman shared photos of Indore highlighting its cleanliness.
An Indian-American woman has shared pictures from Indore that have once again brought the city’s cleanliness into national focus.
Taking to X, the woman named Suhag A. Shukla posted four photographs showcasing everyday scenes from Indore. In her caption, Shukla wrote, “What do you not see in these pics? Trash. If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India? Ask any Indorean why their city of 3.5 million is so clean & they beam with pride.”
Citizen participation at the core
In her detailed note, Shukla described a complete “parivartan” in how residents think about waste. From separating garbage at home to daily door to door collection, she highlighted systems that support recycling and even power city buses. She also pointed to roving monitors checking cleanliness and peer pressure at the neighbourhood level, where residents ensure their own areas remain clean. Calling it “citizen participation at its finest”, she added, “Wow Indore… leaving today, deeply impressed. Come on India… this is possible!”
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reactions pour in
The post on X attracted several reactions from users, many of whom echoed her sentiments. One user commented, “A lot of this success has to be credited to the people of Indore.” Another shared a personal experience, saying, “Living in Indore since last 5 years even the remotest place in our city is way better and cleaner than most of posh areas of other city.”
Others stressed that cleanliness does not require grand gestures. A user wrote, “This is all we need. Pls dont litter. Thats all. Nothing else needed. We dont need hyper clean roads and shiny painted houses. No. Litter thats all!” Another simply reacted with admiration, saying, “This is so cool.” Several more users praised the collective discipline and pride that residents take in keeping their city clean.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.