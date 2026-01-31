‘If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India?: Indian-American woman shares photos of spotless Indore

An Indian-American woman has shared pictures from Indore that have once again brought the city’s cleanliness into national focus. An Indian-American woman expressed admiration after visiting Indore. (X/@SuhagAShukla)

Taking to X, the woman named Suhag A. Shukla posted four photographs showcasing everyday scenes from Indore. In her caption, Shukla wrote, “What do you not see in these pics? Trash. If Indore can do it, why can’t the rest of India? Ask any Indorean why their city of 3.5 million is so clean & they beam with pride.”

Citizen participation at the core In her detailed note, Shukla described a complete “parivartan” in how residents think about waste. From separating garbage at home to daily door to door collection, she highlighted systems that support recycling and even power city buses. She also pointed to roving monitors checking cleanliness and peer pressure at the neighbourhood level, where residents ensure their own areas remain clean. Calling it “citizen participation at its finest”, she added, “Wow Indore… leaving today, deeply impressed. Come on India… this is possible!”

Take a look here at the post: