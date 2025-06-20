Indian-origin BBC star Naga Munchetty accused of bullying junior, reprimanded by bosses over 'sex jibe'

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, 50, is facing fresh scrutiny after being accused of inappropriate behaviour and bullying in incidents spanning across the BBC Breakfast studio and Radio 5 Live, according to a report by The Sun. The presenter is at the centre of a reported toxic workplace culture.(X/@NagaMunchetty)

The presenter, already at the centre of a reported toxic workplace culture on BBC Breakfast, was reportedly hauled in by management following an off-air comment made during a break on Radio 5 Live. Munchetty is said to have used crude slang referencing a sex act and then directed the question at a colleague. The incident, which occurred in 2022, left the studio stunned.

“She was reprimanded by a senior producer but no formal action was taken,” said one insider. The remark soon became widely known within the Radio 5 Live team. One source described the moment as “crass, inappropriate and wildly unprofessional,” adding that the person on the receiving end “felt embarrassed.”

In a separate incident on the BBC Breakfast show last year, Munchetty was allegedly involved in the bullying of a junior staff member. She reportedly accused the woman, the most junior on the team, of stealing without presenting any evidence. The confrontation led to a closed-door exchange, after which no apology followed. “It was humiliating. There was no evidence, no apology. The woman left not long after, completely demoralised,” said a source.

Another insider described the episode as part of a larger issue. “That wasn’t an isolated incident. It really is the tip of the iceberg.”

Multiple misconduct cases

These revelations come at a time when the BBC is grappling with multiple misconduct cases involving its on-air talent. Naga is the first female presenter to be publicly named in connection with these controversies, following high-profile exits from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima over bullying allegations and Wynne Evans who withdrew from a live tour over the use of the word “spitroast,” a term with sexual connotations.

Criticism is now being directed at the BBC over perceived double standards in how such complaints are handled. A Breakfast insider stated, “If a male presenter made a sexual comment like that or falsely accused someone of theft, he’d be out the door. But with Naga, it gets brushed off.”

Meanwhile, the show’s editor, Richard Frediani, has taken leave amid a formal bullying investigation. An internal review into his conduct and broader claims of toxicity on the programme is underway. In a recent email to the Breakfast team, BBC management thanked staff for their “professionalism” during the ongoing situation.

A BBC spokesperson commented, “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.” A representative for Naga Munchetty did not respond to a request for comment.