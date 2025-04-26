Indian-origin comedian who escaped arranged marriage at 14 opens up about her success after ‘decades of failures’

Zarna Garg, an Indian-origin standup comedian based in the US, recently shared an Instagram post about her constant failures and eventual success while promoting her memoir. Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garg who moved to the USA after escaping an arranged marriage. (Instagram/@zarnagarg)

In her post, she shared about escaping an arranged marriage, being abandoned by her rich father, coming to America, getting married, raising children and finally starting her career as a standup comedian.

She also talked about the hardships she faced on the way, including her 18 failed businesses, her husband getting laid off, and facing homelessness.

“If you need a laugh, a cry, a kick in the pants, a wake-up call, inspiration, motivation or a table weight - I’ve got you,” Garg wrote while sharing her story.

“How I became an overnight success (after decades of quietly failing)”, Garg wrote in the first slide of the post. In the second one, she shared, “1. Escaped an arranged marriage at 14 by thinking American comic book characters don't do that. Why should I?” She then continued sharing more about her life.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

“How did you manage to run 18 businesses in 2 years?! Mad respect!” an individual posted. Another added, “I want so many good things for you, and I don't even know you personally!”

A third expressed, “Love you and your massive achievements. You inspire us all!” A fourth wrote, “You’re awesome.” Many reacted to her post using heart or fire emojis.

Last month, she made headlines after her remark sparked mixed reactions from social media users. In a podcast, she spoke about using weight loss medications to control her weight. While expressing gratitude to her supporters, she reminded her critics that she owes no explanation to anyone.