Indian-origin man wins 8.3 crore in Dubai after trying for 15 years: ‘I couldn't even respond’

An Indian expat living in the UAE has struck it big by winning $1 million (approximately ₹8.3 crore) in Dubai Duty Free’s (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw, marking his victory as the 500th in the promotion’s history. Venugopal Mullacheri, a 52-year-old father of two from Kerala, had been trying his luck for over 15 years before finally landing the life-changing prize, reported the Gulf News. He works in IT support in Ajman, was watching the live draw on Dubai Duty Free’s Facebook page.(Instagram)

Mullacheri, who works in IT support in Ajman, was watching the live draw on Dubai Duty Free’s Facebook page when he was announced as the winner. His ticket number 1163, purchased at the Terminal 2 Arrivals shop on April 23, made him the lucky winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 500.

“I’m delighted to become the 500th winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire,” Mullacheri said after hearing the news. “I’m thrilled to finally be one of the many winners it has created. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Also read: 26-year-old woman drops out of PhD to chaperone dogs at weddings, earns ₹22,000 a day

Expressing disbelief at winning, he said, "I couldn't even respond".

Mullacheri’s win is part of a long-standing tradition, with Indian nationals being the most frequent purchasers of tickets since the promotion began in 1999. His win also marks a special milestone in the history of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire, as he is the 249th Indian national to win the $1 million prize.

Take a look at the video:

The celebratory draw was held at Dubai International Airport’s Concourse B, with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, attending the event. Alongside him were Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, and other senior officials from the company.

“This promotion has changed people’s lives,” said Cidambi. “Congratulations to Mr. Mullacheri, our 500th US$1 million winner, and to all of our many winners over the years.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Millennium Millionaire draw has had a transformative impact on the lives of countless participants, with Mullacheri now among them.

Also read: Michelle Obama shows off dance moves ahead of her podcast, internet echoes ‘queen’