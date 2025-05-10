Michelle Obama shows off dance moves ahead of her podcast, internet echoes ‘queen’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delighted fans this Mother’s Day weekend by sharing a video of herself dancing with fashion designer and author Tina Knowles, mother of global music icon Beyoncé. The joyful clip, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral as viewers praised the bond between the two women and their vibrant energy. The video opens with Michelle Obama dancing alone before Tina Knowles joins in to groove by her side.(Instagram/@MichelleObama)

The video begins with Michelle Obama dancing solo, only for Tina Knowles to join in moments later, and the two soon groove together in a spontaneous and infectious display of fun and friendship. “A little rehearsal before taking the stage.,” Obama captioned the post, adding, “I had so much fun talking with @MsTinaKnowles last week about her memoir, Matriarch. This Mother’s Day weekend, I hope you’ll check out this very special episode of @IMOpodcasts now on YouTube at the link in my bio or wherever you get your podcasts.”

Take a look at the video:

In the latest episode of her podcast The Light, Obama sits down with Knowles to discuss her memoir Matriarch, which chronicles her life, her role as the matriarch of one of the world’s most famous families, and the values she’s instilled in her children and grandchildren.

The candid video not only showcased their dance moves but also their shared warmth and charisma, striking a chord with followers. One user commented, “We love seeing our two book club authors living their best lives.”

Another added, ‘Queen’. Many echoed the sentiment by calling her a queen, flooding the comments with heart and fire emojis.”

