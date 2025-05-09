Indian teen activist Licypriya Kangujam’s special message for PM Modi amid India-Pakistan conflict: ‘I was misguided’

Indian teen activist Licypriya Kangujam took to X to share a message addressed to PM Modi amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. In her post, she expressed her regret about criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier and said, “I was misguided”. Licypriya Kangujam is a teen climate activist from Manipur. (X/@LicypriyaK)

“I used to criticise PM Modi few years back because I felt he was not listening my voice but I was misguided. But today, I fully support him. I'm so proud of the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May God give him more power & long life,” Kangujam posted.

Her post came in the wake of the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. The countries have exchanged gunfire and airstrikes after India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the deadly terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam.

In a statement, the Indian government clarified that the armed forces targeted those sites "where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," adding, "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

In an earlier X share, she claimed that her “European friends” were trying to “silence her voice” because of her opinions about terrorism.

“Few European friends trying hard to silence my voice against Pakistani sponsored terrorism. Where did you lost when they killed 26 civilian on 22 April by attacking India? We don't need Europe to advise us. Stop being double standard of the west. Not Pakistan. It's Terroristan,” she posted on May 7.