Beverly Hills plastic surgeon gives 1 crore facelift to his 68-year-old mom: ‘She looks 25 years younger’

A woman’s shocking transformation after getting a facelift from her plastic surgeon son has stunned the internet. People can’t stop commenting on how she looks extremely young for her age after the procedures. Linda Truesdale who got dramatic plastic surgery from her son Dr Carl Truesdale. (Instagram/@doctor.truesdale)

Linda Truesdale, who was 68 at the time of her surgeries, waited four months before her son, Dr Carl Truesdale, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, performed selected procedures to transform her appearance, which left her looking “25 years younger.”

"I had been asking him for a couple of years if I was ready for anything. And he's like, 'Mom, you don't need anything,'" Linda told People, adding, her son finally agreed after she had transformative health-related weight loss.

"Carl was like, 'Well, mom, you think you're ready?' and at first I said, 'Yeah, but let's just kind of take baby steps,'" she continued. Carl completed her transformation in a two-part plan.

Carl shared videos of his mother's transformations on social media and they surprised people. Social media users posted varied comments, including some complimenting Linda and remarking that she looks “25 years younger”.

How did she feel?

"I really expected more pain. There was just one area near my hairline where he did the upper brow lift that was tender. It felt like when you get your hair braided or get a weave, and they pulled too tight," Linda told the outlet.

How much did it cost?

Carl’s charges usually go up to $120,000 (approximately over ₹1 crore) for the procedures he did on his mother. How much did he charge his mom? Nothing. "How do you charge the woman who gave you life?" he told People.

Carl on operation on his mother:

"Of course, every patient matters deeply to me, but there’s something unique about operating on your own mother. As I worked, I kept thinking, 'This is the person who gave me life,' and I found myself wondering if my anatomy mirrors hers. That said, I followed the same protocols I do for all my patients. The only difference? Instead of going home to recover, she healed in my back house — with her son checking in on her every step of the way,” the doctor told the outlet.