Indian-origin postman’s kind act in Australia goes viral, gets nod from Priyanka Chopra

A woman in Australia shared CCTV footage of an Indian-origin postman delivering a package to her home but it was his thoughtful gesture before leaving that caught everyone’s attention. The clip quickly went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and even a like from actor Priyanka Chopra. In Queensland, resident Verrity Wandel captured a heartwarming moment on her home security camera.(Instagram/verritywandel)

In Queensland, resident Verrity Wandel captured a heartwarming moment on her home security camera. After delivering a package, a Sikh postman noticed rain starting to fall. Before leaving, he stopped in the yard, carefully took her bedsheets off the clothesline, and put them away.

Wandel took to social media to share the postman's gesture and sought help to identify him so she could thank him.

"I was heading home in the car and the heavens opened and I thought, there goes the sheets But when I got home there was nothing on the line. There on the bench out of the rain is sitting my parcel and my 99% dry washing. We head in to check the surveillance system and this is what we find. 1 in a million this guy is so cool. Can't wait till my next delivery and I get to thank him," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Later, she reposted the video while posing with the postman, Gurpreet Singh.

The video won hearts on the internet with many praising the man's gesture. "Beautiful randomness of kindness. Very rare these days," said one of them.

Another added, "Heart of Asians. It might be 1 in a million in your country, but it’s part of our culture here in Asia. Glad you get to experience this beautiful culture."

"Love how you posted it online! Proud of you and the man who was kind! Happy to see this," remarked a third user.