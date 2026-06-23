Indian-origin woman chooses sari over dress for Royal Ascot: 'I'm a UK citizen, but...'

Indian-origin author Kamini Banga turned heads at the Royal Ascot after choosing to wear a traditional chanderi sari instead of a Western outfit, saying that despite spending two decades as a British citizen, some connections to her roots remain unchanged. Kamini Banga chose to wear a chanderi sari to the Royal Ascot.

Banga shared her experience in a post titled “Wearing my Heart on my Sari at Royal Ascot”, explaining how she initially felt unsure about what to wear to one of Britain’s most famous social and sporting events.

What is Royal Ascot? Royal Ascot is one of the UK’s most iconic horse racing events, held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. Known for its association with the British royal family, the five-day event is as much a fashion spectacle as it is a sporting occasion, with attendees known for their elaborate outfits and statement hats.

The Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive area at the event, has a strict dress code. Women are expected to wear formal dresses with hats or fascinators, or opt for appropriate national dress.

Why Kamini Banga chose a sari Recalling her preparations, Banga said she initially considered wearing the kind of glamorous outfits commonly seen at Ascot.

“When invited to Royal Ascot, I panicked,” she wrote. “My vision of Ascot has always been beautifully dressed women in summer dresses with the most exotic, striking and glamourous hats.”

The Indian-origin author went shopping with English friends at some of London’s top salons to find an outfit, but soon realised the traditional Ascot look did not feel authentic to her.

Banga said she went shopping with English friends at some of London’s top salons to find an outfit, but soon realised the traditional Ascot look did not feel authentic to her.

“Soon it was clear that an English dress and a hat was never going to be ‘me’,” she said.