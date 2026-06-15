Indian-origin woman opens up about Harvard reunion anxiety: ‘Your job is not a personality'

A LinkedIn post by Kim Patel, a Harvard alum of Indian origin, is resonating with professionals online. Patel shared that she had been dreading her five-year Harvard reunion for months, citing the pressure of reconnecting with successful classmates and reflecting on the past five years of her own life.

A Harvard alum shared her thoughts on reunion anxiety. (Representational Image)

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In her post, Patel explained that she belongs to Harvard's pandemic class. After spending just one semester together in 2019, classmates went their separate ways and many had not met since.

As the reunion approached, she noticed a common feeling among her peers. "Everyone was teetering on anxious. Nobody knew how to say it out loud," she wrote.

Patel said she eventually found a way to describe what she was feeling. She called it "anticipatory status vertigo", the tendency to compare one's own life and career against others before even entering the room.

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{{^usCountry}} She also encouraged classmates to resist the urge to present a polished version of their lives. "There's the pre reunion urge to make your life sound cleaner than it feels," she wrote, adding that many people mentally rehearse how to explain the previous five years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also encouraged classmates to resist the urge to present a polished version of their lives. "There's the pre reunion urge to make your life sound cleaner than it feels," she wrote, adding that many people mentally rehearse how to explain the previous five years. {{/usCountry}}

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One line from her post particularly resonated with readers: "You are going to see 900 people's outcomes, not their costs." Patel argued that reunions can sometimes feel like a room full of professional updates, making people question whether they have achieved enough. Instead, she planned to focus on more meaningful conversations by asking people how they were doing, what was on their minds and what they were genuinely looking forward to.

Take a look:

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Internet relates to reunion anxiety

Many LinkedIn users appreciated Patel's honesty and shared their own reunion experiences.

"Reading this while literally on the plane to our reunion. Very well said and I can't wait to catch up!" one person commented.

Another user who had recently attended a business school reunion wrote, "I found my reunion to be refreshing," adding that family photos and personal milestones became the strongest moments of reconnection.

Others suggested that reunions become easier with time. "In my experience the real shift is at the 10 year reunion. Everyone has settled into their lives and is pretty relaxed," one commenter said.

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Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "This shift happened at my 15 yr. When person mattered more than career success."

Patel concluded her post with a reminder that many found reassuring. While dropping the act in a room full of impressive people may feel risky, she believes genuine human connection is ultimately what people remember long after the event is over.