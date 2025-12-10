Indians erupt with pride as UNESCO adds Deepavali to global Intangible Heritage List

Deepavali, the festival of lights celebrated across India and by millions worldwide, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement places the festival alongside culturally significant practices from countries including Ghana, Georgia, Congo, Ethiopia and Egypt. UNESCO confirmed the development with a post saying, “New inscription on the IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, India. Congratulations.” Deepavali’s inclusion in UNESCO’s heritage list sparked widespread celebration on the internet.(HT Photo/Rajesh Kumar)

(Also read: Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO’S Intangible Cultural Heritage list, India welcomes step)

Take a look here at the post:

X users express joy and nostalgia

The recognition triggered an outpouring of reactions on X, where users celebrated the global acknowledgment of India’s cultural legacy. Many described the listing as a historic moment. One user wrote, “Deepavali is now on UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List. A global recognition of India’s light, culture and timeless tradition. Congratulations, India.” Another commented, “History on the walls of temples in India. Late but at last, Indian history saluted by UNESCO,” while a third remarked, “UNESCO says Diwali is the most aesthetic festival in the world. Nothing comes close.”

The sentiment of pride echoed across the platform as another user said, “A proud moment for Bharat and for world culture. Deepavali is not just a festival, it is a civilisational message of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance.” Someone else expressed joy by writing, “Congratulations India Lights and colours should deservingly be celebrated throughout the world and shine peace into every heart” and another reaction read, “It was much needed. Thank you for adding this to the list. Congratulations to all the Indians.”

Check out the posts here:

The decision reportedly came during a key meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which India is hosting at Delhi’s Red Fort. Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

India welcomes UNESCO’s move

Reacting to the development, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the decision acknowledges a tradition that holds deep emotional value for Indians. He noted that Deepavali has been celebrated for generations and continues to remain a vibrant symbol of living heritage. “This UNESCO tag also a responsibility; we must ensure Deepavali remains living heritage,” Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.