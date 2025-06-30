IndiGo flight attendant slams passenger’s selfish act of leaving staffer drenched after taking umbrella: ‘Feel ashamed'

A short video of an IndiGo ground staff member, Arun Charan, is going viral on Instagram. The clip shows him helping passengers step out of a plane during heavy rain. While others stayed dry, Arun continued to walk back and forth, holding an umbrella over travellers to keep them safe from the rain. Video of IndiGo staffer Arun Charan helping passengers in rain goes viral.(Screengrab Instagram/@ iammayuriarora)

The video was posted by IndiGo crew member, @iammayuriarora on Instagram and is going viral for all the right reasons. Viewers are deeply moved by the quiet emotion captured in the clip.

One moment in the video shows a male passenger taking the umbrella from Arun without sharing it or even offering a thank you, leaving him standing in the rain.

Viewers online reacted strongly to this, with many expressing a sense of shame and calling it a powerful reminder to treat those who quietly serve us with more kindness and respect.

“It's raining. He's walked ten times to keep others dry. One man takes the umbrella without even sharing with him or saying thanks. And somehow, you feel ashamed… Let's be kinder to those who serves us!” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

The viral video was posted on June 29, 2025 and since then it has garnered more than 4.3 million views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users were quick to praise Arun Charan’s quiet dedication, calling him a real hero. Many said the video left them emotional, especially the moment he was left in the rain without a word of thanks.

One of the users, @mayurithakur1990, commented, “Unfortunately in India respect is directly proportional with the money a person earns, his social stature.”

A second user @rajeshri.always, commented, “He deserves that many pat on his back and a hug for that smile!”

Another user @surabhi__chaturvedi, commented, “No manners, no civic sense absolutely ungrateful behaviour of majority of people like him living an entitled life thinking others are just meant to serve them.”

What touched people the most was not just Arun's action, but the smile he wore while doing it.