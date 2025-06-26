Life jacket chura raha hai yeh’: Man accused of stealing safety vest on IndiGo flight in viral video

A video purportedly showing a man stealing a life jacket while travelling on an IndiGo flight has left the internet in disbelief. The video, which is now being shared across varied social media platforms, shows a man offscreen accusing a passenger of taking a safety jacket from the plane. A man on an IndiGo flight is accused of removing and stealing a life jacket. (Screengrab (X))

“A Passenger got Caught Allegedly Stealing life jacked on Flight,” an X page posted along with the video. The clip starts with a man asking another person to open his bag. The man then opens the bag himself and finds a life jacket inside it. Life vests are kept for each passenger on the flights and are considered mandatory safety equipment.

The passenger fumbles and struggles to answer when accused of removing the life jacket. The man, recording the scene, continues that removing the vest can cause serious issues for the next passenger, adding “‘Bhaiyaa, ye cheez sahi nehi hai.” The man further continues, "Aap bag mein daal rahein ho.' HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the video.

Take a look at the viral video:

The video sparked a wave of remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “Airplane se travel karne se class nahi aata.” Another posted, “A criminal act deserving punishment, extremely dangerous, and a serious threat to the lives of the next passengers boarding the flight."

A third expressed, “Public shaming is good. This might improve some of such idiots.” A fourth wrote, “What would he have done with the life jacket, had he actually succeeded in stealing it?”

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo. This report will be updated on receiving a reply.