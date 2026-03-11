Influencer confronts elderly man after he brushes past her during reel shoot, video divides internet

Kabir shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Where beauty meets bravery. Step confidently into your day!”

What happens next surprised people nearby. Kabir suddenly turns around, runs after the man and repeatedly hits him with her handbag while the camera continues recording. The man is seen trying to shield himself as onlookers react with visible shock.

The video features model and influencer Monika Kabir, who was filming a reel on a busy road in Dhaka. In the video, an elderly man can be seen walking past Kabir and glancing in her direction. As he passes by, his bag appears to brush against her.

A video showing a confrontation between a social media influencer and an elderly man during a street shoot has gone viral online, triggering a debate among viewers.

How did social media react? The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting mixed reactions from viewers. Some users supported Kabir, arguing that women often face uncomfortable or unsafe situations in public spaces and praised her for reacting immediately instead of staying silent. Others, however, criticised her response, saying the physical confrontation appeared excessive based on what was visible in the video.

“Bro, when he was passing by her, he tried to touch her inappropriately, but now u guys are acting like he’s the victim. Bro, look carefully,” one user wrote.

“good job Monica. such as standing moment for you very proud of you . This is how publicly we should stand for ourself,” wrote another.

“The road wasn’t even crowded, yet he passed extremely close and touched her with his bag. She had every right to stand up for herself,” commented a third user.

However, one user wrote, “He was not checking out. He just look at you for a second then minding his own business You literally physically abuse him for views. You came to Bangladesh just for publicity. Nothing else. Of course you are looking exceptional and people will look at you for a second And you are using them for being viralll. Get a life.”

“I think she is wrong! In order to show bravery, she just became a clown,” commented another.

“Girl, calm down! Not every glance is an attack. Save the drama for something worth it,” said one user.