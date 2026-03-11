Influencer confronts elderly man after he brushes past her during reel shoot, video divides internet
A video shows influencer Monika Kabir confronting an elderly man after he brushed past her during a reel shoot.
A video showing a confrontation between a social media influencer and an elderly man during a street shoot has gone viral online, triggering a debate among viewers.
The video features model and influencer Monika Kabir, who was filming a reel on a busy road in Dhaka. In the video, an elderly man can be seen walking past Kabir and glancing in her direction. As he passes by, his bag appears to brush against her.
What happens next surprised people nearby. Kabir suddenly turns around, runs after the man and repeatedly hits him with her handbag while the camera continues recording. The man is seen trying to shield himself as onlookers react with visible shock.
Kabir shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Where beauty meets bravery. Step confidently into your day!”
How did social media react?
The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting mixed reactions from viewers. Some users supported Kabir, arguing that women often face uncomfortable or unsafe situations in public spaces and praised her for reacting immediately instead of staying silent. Others, however, criticised her response, saying the physical confrontation appeared excessive based on what was visible in the video.
“Bro, when he was passing by her, he tried to touch her inappropriately, but now u guys are acting like he’s the victim. Bro, look carefully,” one user wrote.
“good job Monica. such as standing moment for you very proud of you . This is how publicly we should stand for ourself,” wrote another.
“The road wasn’t even crowded, yet he passed extremely close and touched her with his bag. She had every right to stand up for herself,” commented a third user.
However, one user wrote, “He was not checking out. He just look at you for a second then minding his own business You literally physically abuse him for views. You came to Bangladesh just for publicity. Nothing else. Of course you are looking exceptional and people will look at you for a second And you are using them for being viralll. Get a life.”
“I think she is wrong! In order to show bravery, she just became a clown,” commented another.
“Girl, calm down! Not every glance is an attack. Save the drama for something worth it,” said one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More