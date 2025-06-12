Who was Kamal Kaur, Punjabi influencer found dead in car in Bathinda?

A popular Punjabi influencer was found dead in a car on Wednesday night in Bathinda. According to a Times of India report, Kaur’s body was found in a car near Adesh Medical University in the Punjab city. Influencer Kamal Kaur was found dead in a car on Wednesday night.(Instagram/@kamalkaurlive)

Kamal Kaur was a resident of Ludhiana and has more than 3.8 lakh followers on social media. She was known for her funny, often controversial, Instagram Reels.

Bathinda Police says body found in car

In a post shared on X, Bathinda Police said that a foul smell had begun emanating from the car. The police post did not mention Kaur by name.

“The police party immediately reached the spot and upon investigation, discovered the body of a lady inside the vehicle. The forensic team has also reached the spot and is conducting a thorough examination. Legal action is being initiated based on the findings. All facts related to the case will be investigated, and the culprits will be traced,” a police officer said.

Who was Kamal Kaur?

Kamal Kaur's real name was Kanchan Kumari, according to a report in The Tribune. She was a resident of Punjab and was believed to be in her mid-30s.

The publication also reported that in October last year, Kaur had received threats from Canada-based Khalistani ‘terrorist’ Arsh Dalla. Dhalla had reportedly asked her to stop posting inappropriate videos.

Preliminary police investigation suggests it is a case of murder.

Kaur had faced criticism in the past for Instagram posts and videos that included foul language. Her last Instagram post was shared three days ago - she had uploaded a photograph that shows her in a black t-shirt.

Foul smell from car alerts locals

The body was discovered after some locals complained about a foul smell coming from the car.

Speaking to the media, Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears someone abandoned the car here after committing the crime. The post-mortem report will provide clarity. The car appears to bear fake registration number plates, and we are seeking details from the transport authorities.”