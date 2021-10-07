If you kept restarting your phone and Wi-Fi multiple times on Monday night in India, well you’re not the only one! Millions of users worldwide were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours on October 4. According to reports, the services of social media giants were disrupted due to global outage and technical failure. As they worked towards fixing the situation,the shut down led to a meme fest online on Twitter.

One user wrote, “Me trying connect with my friends to see what’s wrong with whatsapp and insta but then I realise I can only connect with them via whatsapp & insta.” Another user posted, “Ab Aya na unlimited sms pack ki Yaad? One minute of silence unke lie Jo sirf wifi pe jeete the #whatsappisdown.” And it was followed by users asking each how each other how are they going to kill time, as one wrote, “You know, Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the plague. what are you gonna produce while Instagram is down??”

This also meant, many finished off their pending works and others found out new ways to entertain themselves.

An IT professional, Prateek Ailawadi says, “I had restarted my phone twice.. Then WiFi restart kara... Still nothing was working.Then, I Googled and found out that Insta, FB and WhatsApp are down. I switched to YouTube to watch videos and pass my time.”

Another youngster, Anam Qureshi, a social media manager, says, “I texted my friends on Twitter message, we made an instant group to chat. Following memes on Twitter was my favourite pass time. Text messages played an important role in my conversations yesterday, back to basics was the mantra! Since I had time yesterday, I deleted unwanted pictures from my phone , checked out new restaurants on food aggregators, saved them for my later references as forwarding them was not an option.”

Here are some hilarious ones:

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp down: A meme-worthy outage