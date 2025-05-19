Instagram head Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala, kaju katli in India. His verdict

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently appeared on the podcast Moment of Silence with Indian content creator Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani, where he got a taste, quite literally, of Indian culture. The session featured a fun segment in which Mosseri sampled a variety of Indian snacks and sweets, sharing his reactions and personal anecdotes along the way. Earlier at Waves 2025, Adam Mosseri tried Puran Poli.(Instagram)

He began the tasting experience with Lay's Magic Masala chips. He said, “It's tasty; I thought it was going to be crazy spicy." Moving on to taste the popular Indian sweet Kaaju Barfi, he said, “It’s very tasty,” clearly enjoying the rich, nutty dessert. He then tried Laddoos, another traditional sweet, and declared his love for them.

In a light moment, Mosseri spoke about how his children might respond to the sweets. He revealed that he has three kids, adding, “My kids would steal a bunch, except for the middle one, as he doesn’t like sweets.”

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, during the WAVES 2025 event in Mumbai, Mosseri experienced a heartfelt welcome from Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. The warm gesture took place during their fireside chat titled Trends and Virality, where the two discussed Gen Z’s content consumption habits.

Before the session began, Kapoor surprised Mosseri with a homemade Maharashtrian dessert. “I know you’ve been eating at fancy places and trying Indian food. I want you to try this Maharashtrian dessert called Puran Poli. It is made at my home,” she told him, offering him a taste of her cultural roots.

WAVES 2025 was India’s first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

