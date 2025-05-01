Instagram head Adam Mosseri shocks the internet as he joins Sakshi Shivdasani, Naina Bhan in fun Bollywood dance. Watch

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, could not resist dancing for a quick reel with actors Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan. In the cute video, which was jointly posted by Sakshi, Naina and Adam, the three of them shook a leg to the song Luv Letter, which is trending on Instagram these days. (Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh react to Instagram head Adam Mosseri's post, pose for a selfie after their dinner) Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani danced with Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Adam Mosseri dances with Naina and Sakshi

Adam stood in the middle with Naina and Sakshi on either side of the reel. He tried to follow the two as they started to dance to the peppy song by Kanika Kapoor from the film The Legend of Michael Mishra. In the caption, Sakshi wrote, “‘Naina and Sakshi have a podcast called MOS so my name is @mosseri ‘ (we’re delusional)”

Several users reacted with laughing face emoticons in the comments. A comment read, “it’s crazy that this video exists!” Another said, “Gotta love how unserious y’all are.” “Obsessed,” stated a second user.

Adam with Ranveer and Deepika

On Wednesday, Adam had a special dinner with actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at a Bandra restaurant. Taking to Instagram, Adam shared a selfie with the two. In wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

In the comments section, Deepika wrote, "@mosseri @ranveersingh. What happens at @papasbombay stays at @papasbombay! (Zipper-mouth face, face with hand over mouth, grinning face with sweat emojis)." Ranveer wrote, “Good times! (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) COYG!”

About Adam's India visit

Adam also met content creator and actor Prajakta Koli on Wednesday. Prajakta took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with him. “Thank you so much for the chat @mosseri !” she wrote in the caption. Adam is in India to participate in the ongoing WAVES 2025 Summit. On Friday, the Instagram chief will take to the stage for an interaction with actor Shraddha Kapoor at the grand event in Mumbai.