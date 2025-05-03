Instagram chief Adam Mosseri shakes a leg with content creators at Meta offices in Mumbai

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri surprised attendees at a creator conference in Mumbai by joining Indian influencers in an impromptu dance session at the Meta India headquarters. The moment was captured and shared by content creator Cyrus Dhabhar.(Instagram )

The event, aimed at fostering deeper engagement between Instagram leadership and the Indian creator community, turned unexpectedly lively when Mosseri joined in on a group dance to the popular Bollywood track “Jhumka Gira Re” from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, originally picturised on Alia Bhatt.

At first, Mosseri observed the steps carefully before jumping in and syncing perfectly with the rhythm, earning applause from creators present.

The moment was captured and shared by content creator Cyrus Dhabhar, who praised the Meta chief’s spontaneity and spirit. In his post, Dhabhar wrote: “Spent the morning with @instagram’s big chief - @mosseri at the @meta offices in Bombay! Little did he know what he had coming - but the man learns quick and bust a move! I frankly love these creator conferences - it makes you meet people you’d never really meet.”

The video has since gone viral, drawing admiration for Mosseri’s approachable demeanour and his willingness to engage with Indian pop culture firsthand. A few also reacted with humour.

A user wrote, “Loved having you with us!"

Another joked, “Recession is really coming”

