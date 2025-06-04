Intelligence test: Only a certified genius can solve this mind-bending riddle

Brain teasers have long captivated online audiences with their clever twists and deceptively simple phrasing. These puzzles challenge not only our knowledge but also our ability to think laterally, often encouraging us to abandon logic and embrace creative reasoning. The latest to grip social media is a riddle that’s gone viral on Facebook, leaving many scratching their heads. A brain teaser shared on Facebook left users puzzled.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The riddle

Shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes, the puzzle reads:

"Only 5% of people get this: I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. I have roads, but no cars. What am I?"

Check out the puzzle here:

The riddle has amassed over 200 likes and 200 comments so far, sparking lively discussions and a variety of guesses from users. While it may sound like a trick question, it actually points towards something familiar — yet easily overlooked.

The internet reacts

One user confidently guessed “a map”, sparking a chain of agreement from others. Another joked, “Sounds like my Minecraft world before I built anything.” A third commenter claimed, “I got it instantly! Guess I’m in the 5%,” while another admitted, “I still don’t get it. Help?”

Why we love brain teasers like this

So, what makes brain teasers so irresistible? They engage both hemispheres of the brain — logic and creativity — and trigger a sense of reward when solved. In a world dominated by fast scrolling and fleeting attention spans, a good riddle offers a welcome pause and a stimulating mental challenge.

Whether you solve it in seconds or sit stumped for minutes, brain teasers like this one are a testament to our enduring love for puzzles that provoke thought and spark debate. Ready to give it a try? Think you’re among the top 5%?