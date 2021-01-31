IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / International cartoon exhibition on road safety held in Jammu and Kashmir with over 150 artists
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
trending

International cartoon exhibition on road safety held in Jammu and Kashmir with over 150 artists

It was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Kala Kendra.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:08 AM IST

To spread awareness on traffic rules, a three day International Cartoon Exhibition on Road Safety has been organised in Jammu with 250 cartoons from 39 countries under the aegis of an eminent international cartoonist.

A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition. It was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Kala Kendra.

"A total of four people are dying daily due to road accidents in Jammu and more than 30 people are getting injured due to the accidents Jammu and Kashmir. It's a trauma and economic loss to the family, society, and nation," N K Shil Regional Director of ICCR J&K and Ladakh said while speaking to ANI.

The incidents of traffic violence are rising day by day, he added.

People should be aware of their traffic rules and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, the official said, adding it's a multi-sector problem, not a problem of one sector. Just traffic police can't do the job alone.

The officer gave the formula of three Es: First 'E' is the engineering of road. We need to work on better road engineering. It has to be of higher quality and built properly with right width and thickness. We need to work on bumpers and curving of roads. Second 'E' is education. Traffic rules should be part of our school education system. Last but not the least the third 'E' is enhance the co-operation between different agencies.

A visitor said it was a great initiative to aware people of safe driving. Several children also visited the exhibition.

It has been organized to observe the National Road Safety Month with the theme "Save Yourself and your Family."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cartoon
app
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Cotswold Wildlife Park.(Instagram/@Cotswoldwildlifepark)
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Cotswold Wildlife Park.(Instagram/@Cotswoldwildlifepark)
trending

‘Slip slidin’ away’: Birdkeeper takes unplanned dip in penguin pool. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:20 PM IST
"No penguins were harmed, although a Keeper's pride was slightly damaged,” the post hilariously adds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
trending

International cartoon exhibition on road safety held in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:08 AM IST
It was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Kala Kendra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens. (AP)
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens. (AP)
trending

Teacher behind Bernie Sanders' viral mittens partners with teddy bear company

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:07 AM IST
“I can't be more thrilled, because I personally can't make 18,000 pairs of mittens," Jen Ellis said Saturday, estimating how many people have contacted her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
President Joe Biden's dogs have settled in at the White House,(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

Take a sneak-peek inside the 'paw-some' lives of dogs in the White House

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:55 AM IST
White House has also witnessed the birth of plenty of puppies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a Lego structure.(YouTube/@Guinness World Record)
The image shows a Lego structure.(YouTube/@Guinness World Record)
trending

Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:37 AM IST
“If you believe it, you can build it,” reads a comment left by the Guinness World Records under the recording.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sounds of wave is in the ‘some of the best sounds in world’ list tweeted by Harsh Goenka (representational image).(Unsplash)
Sounds of wave is in the ‘some of the best sounds in world’ list tweeted by Harsh Goenka (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Harsh Goenka's ‘some of the best sounds in the world’ post amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Harsh Goenka's post prompted people to share the sounds they like.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wisconsin.(AP)
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wisconsin.(AP)
trending

Navy seeks return of Wisconsin Badger Statue loaned to state over 30 years ago

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Badger Statue spent more than 60 years in a US Naval Academy garden before the academy museum loaned it to Wisconsin in 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
The image shows the officials rescuing the animal.(YouTube/@Berrien County, Michigan)
trending

Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST
“Awesome job,” wrote a Facebook user appreciating the officials who rescued the deer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
The post has sparked a hilarious thread (representative image).(Pexels)
trending

Post prompts people to share their ‘coolest useless skills’. They’re hilarious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
“I know lots of amazingly useless facts,” wrote a Redditor while replying to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dad and his baby.(Screengrab)
trending

Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:18 PM IST
There were many who wrote "Adorable" while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
An officer checking the trailer discovered that some of the animals didn't have paperwork (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The animals were taken to the county's shelter under quarantine until the state releases them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
The image shows the tiny kittens standing in front of Raylan.(Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)
trending

Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has already gathered more than 9.1 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
CIA shared this image on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
trending

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The post prompted people to give all sorts of answers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
The image shows a copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.(Instagram/@cbrlibrary)
trending

Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Cape Breton Regional Library shared information about the return of this copy of Hugh Lofting's The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle on its Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Amitabh Bachchan playing Deepak Sehgal in the 2016 film Pink.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:49 PM IST
This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP