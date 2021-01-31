International cartoon exhibition on road safety held in Jammu and Kashmir with over 150 artists
To spread awareness on traffic rules, a three day International Cartoon Exhibition on Road Safety has been organised in Jammu with 250 cartoons from 39 countries under the aegis of an eminent international cartoonist.
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition. It was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Kala Kendra.
"A total of four people are dying daily due to road accidents in Jammu and more than 30 people are getting injured due to the accidents Jammu and Kashmir. It's a trauma and economic loss to the family, society, and nation," N K Shil Regional Director of ICCR J&K and Ladakh said while speaking to ANI.
The incidents of traffic violence are rising day by day, he added.
People should be aware of their traffic rules and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, the official said, adding it's a multi-sector problem, not a problem of one sector. Just traffic police can't do the job alone.
The officer gave the formula of three Es: First 'E' is the engineering of road. We need to work on better road engineering. It has to be of higher quality and built properly with right width and thickness. We need to work on bumpers and curving of roads. Second 'E' is education. Traffic rules should be part of our school education system. Last but not the least the third 'E' is enhance the co-operation between different agencies.
A visitor said it was a great initiative to aware people of safe driving. Several children also visited the exhibition.
It has been organized to observe the National Road Safety Month with the theme "Save Yourself and your Family."
