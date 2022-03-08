International Women’s Day 2022: Tina Ambani’s special post wins hearts

International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year across the world. This is a day dedicated to celebrate the social, economical, political, and cultural achievements of women. So today many are also taking to social media platforms to share warm wishes for the women in their lives. Tina Ambani too joined in to share a post on Instagram to celebrate the day.

“Cheers to my sisters and all the wonderful women in my life who have taught me the completeness of a woman, her ability to multitask effortlessly and her infinite capacity to love and nurture! Happy Women’s Day to you all. May we all live, love and thrive to our fullest potential with passion and gusto,” she wrote and shared a picture. Her post is complete with a heart emoticon. She also gave the picture credit to Sam & Ekta, a wedding photography company.

Take a look at the post shared by Tina Ambani:

The post has been shared about four hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 5,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared appreciative comments while reacting to Tina Ambani’s post.

“Oh lovely...nice to see these lovely women. Love to you all,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy women’s day to all these beautiful women,” posted another. “Happy women's day! You seem so warm and grounded,” expressed a third. A few also reacted by simply writing “Happy Women's Day. ”

