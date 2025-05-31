Internet reacts to video of king cobra wearing knitted bear cap, man teasing it. Watch video

A video has emerged of a king cobra wearing a knitted bear cap, and the internet is divided in its reaction. Taking to Instagram, the person Sahabat Alam posted the video recently. (Also Read | 'Kiss of death': Man dares to plant kiss on massive king cobra’s head. Internet petrified) Sahabat Alam shared a video of a king cobra.

Man makes king cobra wear bear cap, then teases it

In the clip, a king cobra is seen in a tiny blue and purple cap. Sahabat is seen near the reptile enjoying his beverage. However, he soon starts teasing the snake as it lunges to bite him. At times, Sahabat tries to touch the snake's mouth and, in another instance, pulls its tail. While he smiles, the snake looks disturbed by the teasing.

Internet finds it cute

While the internet praised how "cute" the king cobra looked, it wasn't happy with how the reptile was getting teased. A comment read, "Cobra: Bro, take me seriously, I am king-cobra." A person said, "How did you tie that in the first place?" "Cute and funny at the same time," an Instagram user said.

"When you play with Pookie and suddenly they get angry," commented another person. Another comment read, "You have to have a lot of reflexes to be able to dodge this beauty."

Some people say the man is torturing the snake

A section of the people didn't like the cobra getting teased. A comment read, "Let it go if the insult is over." A person wrote, "It's not a funny video; you are literally torturing the cobra." Another Instagram user said, "It’s all fun and games until you get bit. Then you're fighting for your life in a hospital."

Another person commented, "Now I understand why the population of women is more." A social media user said, "It looks cute, but I'm sure God would have given it a cover if it needed. Let go of the snake. How would you feel if someone did it to you?" asked another person.

Many videos emerge time and again of humans teasing and torturing animals, as well as reptiles. Recently, a video shared on Instagram by Mike Holston showed a man kissing a massive king cobra on its head.