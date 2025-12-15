Internet shares 'zero bilisibity' videos as scary dense smog engulfs Delhi, Noida

Noida and Delhi began the week under a heavy smog on Monday morning, with falling temperatures and poor air quality combining to create another difficult start for residents across the national capital region (NCR). Delhi air turns dangerous as netizens post chilling fog visuals from buildings(Instagram/everycornerofworld/gptnlife)

Overnight, temperatures dropped sharply, touching 8.2 degrees, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. At the same time, pollution levels surged. Air quality slipped into the Severe Plus category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 450 in several monitoring locations, placing large parts of the city in the danger zone.

Low visibility, heavy smog, and a persistent haze were reported from early hours, affecting both movement and daily routines.

Fog alert issued in Delhi as visibility drops

The weather department issued a yellow alert for dense fog, warning of reduced visibility during early morning hours. Several stretches, especially highways and arterial roads connecting Delhi to neighboring regions, saw slower traffic movement.

Noida residents share scary videos

As visibility dropped, residents turned to social media to document conditions in their neighbourhoods. Multiple videos shared on Instagram showed thick smog during morning hours, with users questioning whether the smog was only covering Greater Noida or spread across the region.

A person whose Instagram handle trackes Noida's AQI joined the “zero bilisibity” trend in which a viral audio clip has a man mispronouncing the word visibility as he tried to say “zero visibility”.

Clips from high-rise buildings in Noida and parts of Delhi showed near-zero visibility at street level.

Others posted early-morning footage describing it as the heaviest fog or smog they had seen this season, urging wider discussion around the worsening air quality.

Another video was shared on Instagram with the caption “ye aaj kya ho gaya kal tak toh sab theek tha." The person also requested everyone to stay safe as the pollution was intense.

Delhi Airport issues advisory amid dense fog

The dense fog also prompted an advisory from Delhi Airport, cautioning passengers about potential disruptions to flight schedules. “Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions,” the advisory read. It also stated that authorities are working closely to minimize inconvenience to passengers. The airport, in its statement, also advised travelers to check with airlines for the latest updates.

Officials have not rolled out additional measures so far. But with colder nights expected to continue over the coming days, air quality is likely to remain a concern.

Also read: Delhi: Over 400 flights delayed amid dense smog and fog as citizens gasp in toxic air