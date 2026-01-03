Investment adviser suggests flying to Vietnam for cheaper cigarettes, internet reacts: 'Addiction on full display'

As the Union government moves closer to increasing excise duties on cigarettes, a social media post by an investment adviser has sparked discussion online after he suggested that frequent smokers could travel abroad to buy cheaper cigarettes. The post drew mixed reactions online.(Pixabay/ Representational)

In an X post, Rajat Sharma, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered investment adviser and New York-qualified attorney, compared the price of a pack of 20 Marlboro Lights in India with prices in Vietnam. Sharma, who is also the founder of Sana Securities, noted that a pack currently costs around ₹340 in New Delhi and could rise to about ₹400 if companies fully pass on the latest excise duty hike to consumers. In contrast, he said, the same pack in Vietnam costs the equivalent of ₹120 - ₹130.

He then argued that, based on those prices, a regular smoker could fly to Ho Chi Minh City from New Delhi, buy multiple packs, and fly back. “The cost of a return ticket to Ho Chi Minh city from New Delhi is - Rs. 21,000. So if you smoke regularly, fly down to Vietnam, buy 75 packets of 20 sticks, and fly back. This will cover your airfare. Make the most of it - travel and explore, save taxes,” he wrote.

“Also be thankful that you are not in Australia where the same pack of 20 costs well over Rs. 3000,” Sharma added.

(Also Read: Chennai user spends ₹1 lakh in one year buying condoms on Swiggy Instamart)

How did social media react?

The post drew mixed reactions online. While some users responded with humour, others highlighted the health and legal implications.

One user wrote, “Or you can quit smoking, save tens of lakhs of hospitalisation bills, and be much happier too.” Another commented, “You can see addiction on full display here.” A third quipped that if someone smoked that many cigarettes in Vietnam, “you may die there itself, so return ticket not needed.”

Many also pointed out customs and legal limits on carrying tobacco products across borders. One user said, “You can’t get more than five packets of cigarettes through customs… otherwise you will pay duty, making it far more expensive.” Another added that only 100 cigarettes are duty-free while larger quantities attract customs duty, undermining any supposed savings.