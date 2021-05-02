IND USA
IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to share his picture with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
Hardik Pandya shares pic with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya. Post goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:50 PM IST

A picture shared by cricketer Hardik Pandya is now winning people over. The image shows Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and ace cricketer MS Dhoni. Howeve, it is not just the picture which has now wowed people but also the caption that Hardik shared along with the picture. There is a possibility that his post will win your over too.

“My brothers,” wrote Hardik Pandya along with a heart emoji. The image shows Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya wearing jerseys of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni in a Chennai Super Kings jersey.

Take a look at the picture:

Since being shared some seven hours ago, the post has quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ye to phir aapne dil jeetne waali baat kr di,” shared another. “They are perfect,” said a third. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the Hardik Pandya’s picture with MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya?

hardik pandya krunal pandya ms dhoni twitter post ipl 2021 + 3 more

