IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal shared the image both on Instagram and Twitter.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal plays chess against 3 RCB teammates at the same time, posts pic

IPL 2021: The image shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore player playing chess against three of his teammates, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar, at the same time.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:25 PM IST

A picture shared by Yuzvendra Chahal on both Instagram and Twitter has created a stir online. The image shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player playing chess against three of his teammates, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar, at the same time.

While sharing the picture’s caption Chahal gave a twist to the title of a popular period drama The Queen's Gambit. He captioned his post “The King’s Gambit.”

Since being posted, both the shares have received tons of reactions. While reacting to his tweet Netflix India also shared a praiseful comment. “Did the rules change? This is the first time we've seen 4 kings on a chessboard,” they wrote. In reply, a Twitter user came up with a pun-tastic tweet related to the tactic of fork used in chess.

Here’s the conversation:

Here’s how some others reacted:

Yuzvendra Chahal, before carving a career in cricket, made his name as a brilliant chess player. He participated in Nationals and also represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship.

What do you think of Yuzvendra Chahal’s chess related post?

