Is a tiger leaping out in the middle of the road? Watch viral video to find out

Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:29 AM IST

The viral video involving a ‘tiger’ was posted on Twitter.

Taken from the viral Twitter video, the image shows the 'tiger'.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
BySohini Sengupta

A video that has recently been shared on Twitter is gaining popularity on the platform as people are in awe of the talent of an artist. It opens to show the artist in action as he attempts to paint a tiger on a wooden door. Many people presumptuously thought he won't be able to, as the drawing looks a bit caricaturish at first. Slowly, with masterful brush strokes, this man proves his talent. The finished painting is so realistic that it stunned many.

The video has been shared on the Twitter handle named @buitengebieden. It has over 1.8 million followers and is noted for posting a variety of entertaining videos, many of which include or are related to animals. Because of the artist's tremendous skill and the ease with which he paints this masterpiece, there's a strong possibility you'll want to keep watching this clip numerous times.

Watch the video right here:

This video has received over a million views since it was posted on October 23. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

"I would love to see some of the reactions of people passing by when they first see it before they realise it's a painting and not a real jungle beast. A hidden camera could yield some great entertainment," a person on Twitter wrote. A second added, "Imagine walking by and looking up from your phone right in front of this." A third comment read, "Apparently THIS guy's hand could frame thy fearful symmetry” referencing The Tyger, a poem by the English poet William Blake that was published in 1794 as part of his Songs of Experience collection.

viral video twitter
Monday, October 24, 2022
