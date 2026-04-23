'Is Bengaluru chaotic?': Foreigner busts myth, says city is 'pretty calm'. Watch

Bengaluru’s traffic and crowded streets have long been a talking point online, with many social media users portraying India’s tech capital as chaotic and overwhelming. From peak-hour gridlocks to rapidly expanding infrastructure, the city is often at the centre of debates about urban congestion and quality of life. However, a foreign visitor has now offered a contrasting take, arguing that Bengaluru may not be as chaotic as it is frequently made out to be.

Len Cook shared a glimpse of a street in the city.(Instagram/@themaverickmind_777)

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In an Instagram video titled “Is Bangalore really chaotic?”, Len Cook shared a glimpse of a street in the city. Contrary to its reputation, Cook said the scene appeared far from disorderly, noting that people were moving about calmly despite the activity.

“Myth no. 2: Chaos. It is constantly chaotic, crowded and insane all the time,” Cook said in the video. “Again, random part of Bengaluru, random part of the day. Does this look like an absolute chaotic mess right now? No.” He added that even in a fairly busy area, with businesses, pedestrians and regular traffic, the environment seemed “pretty calm”.

Cook, who according to his Instagram bio sold his belongings to restart life in India, emphasised that the perception of Bengaluru as perpetually chaotic does not always hold true.

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{{^usCountry}} “Myth busted: This isn’t chaos. Even busy streets can be surprisingly calm. Not every moment is pure madness,” he captioned the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Myth busted: This isn’t chaos. Even busy streets can be surprisingly calm. Not every moment is pure madness,” he captioned the video. {{/usCountry}}

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The video has since sparked mixed reactions online.

One user disagreed, writing, “Wrong, bro. Bangalore is chaotic especially in the evenings and where the IT hubs are. I'm born in Bangalore and it's sucks to live there in 2026 compared to 2010.”

Others, however, echoed Cook’s observation. “Thanks, man! Some places are even calmer at certain times of the day. You should definitely check them out,” one comment read.

“Amazing Sir. Thank you for exploring my hometown Bengaluru,” another user wrote.

Some commenters pointed to the city’s rapid growth to explain the perception of chaos. “Bangalore happens to have one vehicle per person. Almost. It's been adding nearly 5,00,000 people every year since the last 20-odd years. No city in the world has grown this fast. There's always going to be increased entropy if there's a lot of activity in a small place!” another user said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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