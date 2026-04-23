'Is Bengaluru chaotic?': Foreigner busts myth, says city is 'pretty calm'. Watch

Bengaluru’s traffic and crowded streets have long been a talking point online, with many social media users portraying India’s tech capital as chaotic and overwhelming. From peak-hour gridlocks to rapidly expanding infrastructure, the city is often at the centre of debates about urban congestion and quality of life. However, a foreign visitor has now offered a contrasting take, arguing that Bengaluru may not be as chaotic as it is frequently made out to be. Len Cook shared a glimpse of a street in the city. (Instagram/@themaverickmind_777)

In an Instagram video titled “Is Bangalore really chaotic?”, Len Cook shared a glimpse of a street in the city. Contrary to its reputation, Cook said the scene appeared far from disorderly, noting that people were moving about calmly despite the activity.

“Myth no. 2: Chaos. It is constantly chaotic, crowded and insane all the time,” Cook said in the video. “Again, random part of Bengaluru, random part of the day. Does this look like an absolute chaotic mess right now? No.” He added that even in a fairly busy area, with businesses, pedestrians and regular traffic, the environment seemed “pretty calm”.

Cook, who according to his Instagram bio sold his belongings to restart life in India, emphasised that the perception of Bengaluru as perpetually chaotic does not always hold true.

“Myth busted: This isn’t chaos. Even busy streets can be surprisingly calm. Not every moment is pure madness,” he captioned the video.