Is this Raghav Chadha’s reply to Parineeti Chopra's O Piya? Artist’s version gets bride's thumbs up

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha, recorded a special song for her wedding. Called O Piya, the song, with both Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, was played during her wedding rituals. In the melodious track, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. Expectedly, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over this track, and some even shared videos recreating it. Artist Priyankit Jaiswal too shared a video related to this song but with a sweet twist. He sang a track imagining Raghav’s reply to Parineeti’s song. His video not only wowed netizens but also got a thumbs up from the bride herself.

The image on the left shows newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. The pic on the right shows the singer whose song impressed Parineeti. (Instagram/@parineetichopra, Instagram/@legit_pj)

“A small gift from my side wishing the couple a healthy, prosperous and successful life ahead! Congratulations guys,” Jaiswal added as he shared the video.

The video opens to show the singer sitting with a guitar in his hand. A text insert also flashes across the screen that reads, “Raghav’s reply.” The video then shows Jaiswal singing in a melodious voice imagining how the groom would respond to the bride’s sweet song.

Parineeti Chopra took to the comments section of the video and wrote, “This is FANTASTIC! Thank you!” To which, Jaiswal responded, “Thank you so much ma’am for your time… I am really happy that you heard it and shared it too! Thanks a lot. Wishing best for you and Raghav Chadha sir.” Parineeti also shared the video as her Instagram story.

Check out the song here:

The video was shared four days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 8.3 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 6,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“Nice voice,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this version,” added another. “Superb,” commented a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

