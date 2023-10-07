SRK thanks singer for her ‘awesome’ English cover of Chaleya

Music can go beyond language barriers and evoke varied emotions in the listeners. Musician Vipasha Malhotra’s English cover of the song Chaleya is a perfect example of that. Shared on Instagram, a video shows her singing an English version of the song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. The video also made its way onto X where it received a heartfelt reaction from SRK himself. The image shows the woman who sang English cover of SRK's Chaleya. (Instagram/@vipasha.malhotra)

“If ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan was in English! Here’s my take on this amazing, energetic song that I dance to every morning. Let me know kaisa laga [Let me know what you think of this version]!” Malhotraa wrote while posting the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show the singer in a yellow top sitting in front of a microphone with a huge smile on her face. She then goes on to sing in a melodious voice. What makes the video even more entertaining is her happy demeanour while singing the song.

X user Prabin Katwal reshared the video on the microblogging platform. Shah Rukh Khan reacted to this tweet and reposted it on his handle. He also added a few words of appreciation for Malhotra. “Awesome cover of #Chaleya…. Like it very much. Thank you for this,” the Jawan actor wrote.

Take a look at this video of the English cover of Chaleya:

The post was shared on October 4 and has since gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over one million views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also collected varied comments from people.

What did X users say about this cover of Chaleya?

“This is so good,” praised an X user. “This is fabulous to see that SRK himself is replying on every good stuff,” commented another. “Wow, this video made my day,” joined a third. “Stunning song by this fan,” added a fourth. “Wow. Love it,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About Chaleya:

With lyrics from Kumaar, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Anirudh Ravichander composed this track that is featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

