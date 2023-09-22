SRK impressed with kid singing Jawan songs, requests her to sing Zinda Banda too

Shah Rukh Khan often takes to X (formerly Twitter) to reply to posts in which his fans and followers tag him. Less than an hour ago, the actor reacted to a video of a girl singing songs from his latest release Jawan. Besides praising the kid named Aahna, SRK also requested her to sing the song Zinda Banda next time. SRK's reply to the little one singing Jawan songs has won people's hearts. (X/@rohitposina)

X user @ohitposina shared a video of his daughter singing Jawan songs. “Hi Shah Rukh sir, my daughter Aahna learned these songs from Jawan in 1 hr and sang for you and now waiting for your reply since 10 days. It was also her wish to Ganesha after the puja. Hope her prayers get answered. She absolutely adores you, proof those posters in her room too,” the X user wrote.

The video opens with Aahna introducing herself. She then goes on to say how she is going to sing the songs from Jawan, and requests SRK to reply to her. She says that her dad has promised to take her to watch Jawan again if the actor reacts to her video. As the video progresses, she is seen singing songs from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan took notice of the video and retweeted it along with a heartwarming reply. “Aahna, tell your dad to book your tickets immediately because I’ve loved both the songs you did… Both #Chaleya and the rap!!! So thank you and love you! Now watch it again and sing Zinda Banda next please?” he posted.

Take a look at SRK’s reaction to the video:

Since being shared, SRK’s reply has accumulated close to 83,000 views. It has also gathered nearly 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet. Some also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

What did people say about SRK’s tweet?

“What a lovely message! Your appreciation for Aahna's talent is heartwarming, and it's clear that you've enjoyed her performances. Encouraging her to watch again and sing another song shows your support and enthusiasm. Keep spreading love and positivity!” wrote an X user. “This is beautiful,” added another. “Nice post,” joined a third.