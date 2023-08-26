‘Can I call you jawan? W is silent,’ asks X user. Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet reply

Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet answer to a fan during a Question and Answer session on X has left people amused. “Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of #Jawan with @Atlee_dir, so before that let’s do a #AskSRK, anything you want to know. 12 days to #Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh!!!” SRK wrote as he invited his followers to send their questions and comments. Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an 'Ask SRK' session to interact with fans. (HT File Photo)

An X user who goes by the username @naveziya786 had a special question for the actor. “Can I call you jawan? W is silent,” the user wrote and shared a few emoticons. Shah Rukh Khan reposted the tweet along with a sweet answer. “Awwwww!!! May I call you Glove?! The G is silent!!! #Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Take a look at SRK’s reply to the fan:

Since being shared a few hours ago, SRK's reply has received close to 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 8,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting. The original poster also reacted to the reply and posted, “I'm screaming.”

What did other X users say about Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

“Awww, I’m so jealous right now,” shared an X user. “You and your wittiness,” joined another along with a few heart emoticons. “She's lucky, I'm jealous,” commented a third. “This is so cute,” wrote a fourth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan

Jawan is scheduled for a September 7 release. Directed by Atlee, the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone too will make a cameo.