News / Trending / ‘Can I call you jawan? W is silent,’ asks X user. Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet reply

‘Can I call you jawan? W is silent,’ asks X user. Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet reply

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 26, 2023 06:22 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a Question and Answer session on X. Several people asked interesting questions to the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet answer to a fan during a Question and Answer session on X has left people amused. “Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of #Jawan with @Atlee_dir, so before that let’s do a #AskSRK, anything you want to know. 12 days to #Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh!!!” SRK wrote as he invited his followers to send their questions and comments.

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an 'Ask SRK' session to interact with fans. (HT File Photo)
Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an 'Ask SRK' session to interact with fans. (HT File Photo)

An X user who goes by the username @naveziya786 had a special question for the actor. “Can I call you jawan? W is silent,” the user wrote and shared a few emoticons. Shah Rukh Khan reposted the tweet along with a sweet answer. “Awwwww!!! May I call you Glove?! The G is silent!!! #Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to fan asking to crack ‘funny and dumb joke’ will make you go ROFL

Take a look at SRK’s reply to the fan:

Since being shared a few hours ago, SRK's reply has received close to 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 8,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting. The original poster also reacted to the reply and posted, “I'm screaming.”

Also Read: “Looks like...”: SRK replies to fan who dedicated three tattoos to him

What did other X users say about Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

“Awww, I’m so jealous right now,” shared an X user. “You and your wittiness,” joined another along with a few heart emoticons. “She's lucky, I'm jealous,” commented a third. “This is so cute,” wrote a fourth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan

Jawan is scheduled for a September 7 release. Directed by Atlee, the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone too will make a cameo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out