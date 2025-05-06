Isha Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan: Meet the Indians making waves at Met Gala 2025
From Shah Rukh Khan making his Met Gala debut to Isha Ambani in custom couture - meet the Indians at fashion's biggest event
Actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities began arriving on Monday at the Met Gala – the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the Met Gala is celebrating Black men's style and tailoring with its theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the accompanying dress code “Tailored for you.”
India is being represented at the Met Gala 2025 by a slew of A-list celebrities and business leaders, including Shah Rukh Khan making his debut on the Sabyasachi-designed carpet.
Here is a look at the Indians attending the Met Gala this year:
Isha Ambani
Reliance heiress Isha Ambani is no stranger to the Met Gala - she has attended this super exclusive event multiple times in the past. This year, Isha Ambani is wearing an Anamika Khanna creation to the Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, making his Met Gala debut this year, looked dapper in a black outfit and Sabyasachi jewels. He was seen sporting a huge ‘K’ necklace as he posed on the carpet before heading inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Indian superstar wore Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut.
Manish Malhotra
Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra also made his Met Gala debut this year. In keeping with this year’s theme, he wore an embellished cape with structured shoulders over a vest and tie. It was an outfit that earned praise on social media.
Natasha Poonawalla
Socialite Natasha Poonawalla also attended fashion’s biggest night, which is known for its extravagant outfits. Poonawalla brought Indian art to the spotlight with her Manish Malhotra outfit highlighting Parsi Gara embroidery, with the designer describing her as a woman “draped in an exquisite fusion of armor, artistry, and ancestry.”
Mona Patel
Indian-origin entrepreneur Mona Patel made waves at Met Gala 2024 with her ethereal gown. This year, she is attending the Met Gala again in a Thom Browne outfit.
Kiara Advani
Bollywood actress did not just make her Met Gala debut this year, she also debuted her baby bump at the carpet. Advani wore a Gaurav Gupta piece for the fundraising event.
Diljit Dosanjh is also expected to make their Met Gala debuts this year.