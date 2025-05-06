Isha Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan: Meet the Indians making waves at Met Gala 2025

Actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities began arriving on Monday at the Met Gala – the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the Met Gala is celebrating Black men's style and tailoring with its theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the accompanying dress code “Tailored for you.” Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi, while Isha Ambani wore an Anamika Khanna creation

Here is a look at the Indians attending the Met Gala this year:

Isha Ambani

Reliance heiress Isha Ambani is no stranger to the Met Gala - she has attended this super exclusive event multiple times in the past. This year, Isha Ambani is wearing an Anamika Khanna creation to the Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, making his Met Gala debut this year, looked dapper in a black outfit and Sabyasachi jewels. He was seen sporting a huge ‘K’ necklace as he posed on the carpet before heading inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Indian superstar wore Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut.

Manish Malhotra

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra also made his Met Gala debut this year. In keeping with this year’s theme, he wore an embellished cape with structured shoulders over a vest and tie. It was an outfit that earned praise on social media.

Natasha Poonawalla

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla also attended fashion’s biggest night, which is known for its extravagant outfits. Poonawalla brought Indian art to the spotlight with her Manish Malhotra outfit highlighting Parsi Gara embroidery, with the designer describing her as a woman “draped in an exquisite fusion of armor, artistry, and ancestry.”

Mona Patel

Indian-origin entrepreneur Mona Patel made waves at Met Gala 2024 with her ethereal gown. This year, she is attending the Met Gala again in a Thom Browne outfit.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in 2025 with a Gaurav Gupta couture piece.

Advani wore a Gaurav Gupta piece for the fundraising event.

Diljit Dosanjh is also expected to make their Met Gala debuts this year.