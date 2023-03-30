ISRO shares mesemrising images of Earth captured by satellite. See how India looks

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently took to Twitter to share incredible pictures of Earth taken from space by Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), which is also known as Oceansat-3. The pictures are mosaics that are generated by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). The incredible images have stunned people, especially the photo of India.

The images were shared by ISRO on Twitter that show Earth from space.(Twitter/@isro)

“Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023,” ISRO tweeted while sharing incredible images. While replying to its own tweet, the space agency posted another picture. “OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans,” they also added.

Take a look at the posts shared on Twitter:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 4.3 lah views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 7,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to ISRO’s post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Beautiful, it is!” commented a Twitter user. “Excellent. Proud to be an India,” posted another. “Please send more pics of our home planet and Mars,” requested a third. “What to say, just amazing,” wrote a fourth.

