Italy introduces digital nomad visa. Check how to apply, eligibility and other details

Italy digital nomad visa: Citizens of non-EY nations are eligible to apply. (Unsplash)

Italy has reportedly launched a new visa program tailored for digital nomads —professionals seeking to work remotely while traveling the world or domestically. The new programme, which became effective from April 4, would give visas to eligible persons for a maximum period of one year.

Who is a digital nomad?

A digital nomad, as per the Italian government, is a citizen of a non-EU (European Union) nation and someone who does “highly qualified work activity”, Euronews reported, adding that the country expects them to be either a self-employed worker or a “collaborator or employee of a company even if not resident in Italy”.

Who is eligible for Italy's digital nomad visa?

Foreign nationals who are citizens of non-EU nations are eligible to apply for the digital nomad visa. Applicants must have an annual income of at least three times the minimum level required for exemption from health care participation expenses, Euronews reported. This reportedly amount comes to just under €28,000. Those applying for a digital nomad visa must submit proof of their accommodation in Italy during the course of their stay. Applicants should submit proof that they have been a digital nomad or remote worker in another country for at least six months. Applicants should not have been convicted of any crime in the last five years.

How to apply for Italy’s digital nomad visa?

Those interested in moving to Italy on a digital nomad visa need to apply for it at the Italian consulate in their country of residence. Once the visa has been approved and the person arrives in Italy, they must apply for a residence permit within eight days.

Can I renew my digital nomad visa after one year?

Yes. The digital nomad visa can be renewed as long as the applicant continues to meet all the eligibility criteria. Digital nomad visa beneficiaries can also bring their family members under certain conditions.

Italy is part of the EU's Schengen open-borders area which comprises 29 members. This includes European Union member states as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.